Joe Flacco Admits He’s ‘Embarrassed’ About 1 Play On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-2 after a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Joe Flacco returned to face his former team but struggled significantly in the loss.

Offensive miscues plagued Cleveland throughout the contest. Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

His most damaging mistake came on a sack-fumble that Baltimore converted into points. It seems Flacco was quite embarrassed by it.

“Browns QB Joe Flacco said he’s ’embarrassed about’ sack-fumble returned for TD,” Scott Petrak shared on X.

Ravens defender Tavius Robinson brought down Flacco for the sack. Roquan Smith recovered the fumble and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown. The play epitomized Cleveland’s struggles against their division rival.

Flacco did connect with Cedric Tillman for an 18-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The scoring pass came off a deflection that found Tillman’s hands.

The Ravens disrupted Cleveland’s passing routes and forced hurried decisions from Flacco.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes to showcase the gap between the teams.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel entered during the fourth quarter and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass.

The late score provided little consolation in the blowout loss. Questions now surround Flacco’s role as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski faces scrutiny regarding his quarterback decision. The Browns host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Flacco’s performance will be closely watched as Cleveland searches for offensive consistency and competitiveness moving forward.

