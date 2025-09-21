Browns Nation

Sunday, September 21, 2025
Joe Flacco Has Honest Admission About His Performance Sunday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For the first time this season, Cleveland Browns fans left Huntington Bank Field with smiles on their faces, though the victory didn’t come easily.

By the third quarter, frustration had reached a boiling point as the Dawg Pound showered Joe Flacco with boos.

The offense faced significant challenges throughout the contest, with Flacco acknowledging the team’s difficulties during his postgame interview with reporters.

“It wasn’t pretty today. It was tough. There were times when there were probably guys open down the field, and I didn’t make it happen. You feel for the group as a whole. I mean, everybody wants to go out there and perform—put up numbers, points, yards, all that stuff. Part of your job as a quarterback is to get that done. But your job is also to win a football game and play your role, whatever that may be. And I think today, as tough as it was, we won a football game,” Flacco said.

Flacco’s final statistics told the story of a difficult afternoon.

The veteran quarterback completed just 21 of 36 passes for 141 yards and one interception, numbers that reflected his ongoing struggles.

However, Cleveland’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, taking control and setting the tone for an upset victory that salvaged what could have been another disappointing loss.

The veteran’s quiet start to the season raises questions about his job security.

Flacco beat out rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders during training camp to secure the starting position, but that situation may soon change.

Gabriel, selected in the third round, has gained growing fan support as Cleveland grows increasingly restless with Flacco’s uninspired performances.

The Browns face a challenging upcoming schedule with road trips to Detroit and Pittsburgh, plus home games against Minnesota and Miami.

Whether Flacco will remain the starter through that stretch remains unclear, and recent conversations about replacing him suggest a change could be approaching soon.

Browns Nation