Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Win Over Packers

The Cleveland Browns secured their first win of the 2025 season with a 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cleveland had dropped its opening two contests before grinding out the low-scoring victory at home.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski faced questions about his quarterback decision following the win.

The Browns struggled offensively throughout the contest, managing just 13 points against Green Bay’s defense.

Following the game, Stefanski announced his decision about who will be the starter moving forward.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s sticking with Joe Flacco going forward despite the tough sledding. He was without 2 starting tackles,” Mary Kay Cabot shared.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s sticking with Joe Flacco going forward despite the tough sledding. He was without 2 starting tackles — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 21, 2025

Stefanski acknowledged the difficult conditions his quarterback faced during Sunday’s game.

The Browns played without two starting offensive tackles, creating protection issues for the veteran signal-caller.

The coach expressed confidence in Flacco’s leadership despite the challenging circumstances and emphasized his decision to stick with experience.

The quarterback situation had drawn significant attention after Cleveland’s 0-2 start to the season.

Fans and analysts questioned whether rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders should receive opportunities.

Flacco earned the starting position based on his familiarity with Stefanski’s offensive system.

His experience running the team’s schemes gave him advantages over the rookie options during training camp and preseason preparation.

Cleveland’s defense provided the foundation for Sunday’s victory over Green Bay. Myles Garrett led the unit’s strong performance while the defense recorded its first takeaway of the season.

The Browns face a demanding schedule ahead as they attempt to build consistency. Stefanski’s decision to maintain stability at quarterback reflects his belief in gradual development over immediate changes.

NEXT:

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To Browns' Win Over Packers