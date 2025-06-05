Joe Flacco Sends Confident Message About Browns’ QB Job

A couple of years ago, Joe Flacco got up from his couch to save the Cleveland Browns’ season.

Likewise, the veteran quarterback also saved his career, as he got a one-year contract from the Indianapolis Colts after that impressive run.

Now, Flacco returns to Cleveland in a bid to prove that he’s still their best option.

Though there are no guarantees and there’s plenty of competition, Flacco is confident about his chances.

“There’s a lot that’s out of your control at a certain point, but my mindset is, ‘Dude, I’m gonna win this job, go out there and have an awesome season.’ And go do it again, and again,” he said. “My mindset is still that. I’m looking forward to going out there and proving to myself and my family that I still got it, and I’m gonna do this for a couple more years.”

That’s the kind of approach you want from all of your players, even those who may not stand a chance to win the battle.

A friendly competition can bring out the best in everybody, as the players push one another and drive toward excellence.

Flacco is arguably Cleveland’s safest bet and its best chance to compete at a high level right out of the gate.

If the front office and coaching staff are confident in their chances of going deep into the playoffs, they should roll with Flacco.

Then again, if things go south or they’re not entirely sold on this roster, they could look to trade him.

Faced with a losing season, there would be little point in not giving any of the younger quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders — an opportunity to show they might be the player the team has been looking for.

Whatever the case, hopefully, all four contestants are approaching this battle with Flacco’s mindset, and more importantly, will continue to feel that way even if they’re a backup.

