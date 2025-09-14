Joe Flacco Speaks Out On His Job Status After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, intensifying questions about Joe Flacco’s role as starting quarterback.

The divisional loss exposed significant offensive struggles that have fans and analysts questioning whether a quarterback change might be necessary.

After the game, Flacco addressed questions about his job security with characteristic composure.

“Listen, I can’t worry about that stuff. It’s honestly not on my mind. I just have to go out there, play my game, play the way I know how, and lead this team the best I can. Everything else is out of my control. It is what it is. The only thing I can control is how I play and how this team shows up every day. So it’s really not part of my thought process,” Flacco said.

Flacco’s performance against his former team proved particularly disappointing given his history in Baltimore, where he once earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 40-year-old completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

A costly fumble on a crucial play led directly to a Ravens score, further highlighting the offensive difficulties plaguing Cleveland.

Despite the struggles, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Flacco will remain the starter moving forward.

The decision reflects the organization’s commitment to stability even as the team sits at 0-2.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel received limited action in garbage time, throwing a touchdown that sparked conversations about potentially expanded opportunities.

The Browns face a challenging situation with promising young quarterbacks Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders waiting behind Flacco.

While the coaching staff values the veteran’s leadership during a difficult early schedule, the quarterback position remains fluid as Cleveland searches for answers to their offensive woes.

