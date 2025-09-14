Myles Garrett Turns Heads With Statement After Browns Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, marking their second consecutive defeat to open the 2025 season.

The blowout came on the road against their division rival on the 30th anniversary of Baltimore’s franchise.

Cleveland entered Week 1 with low expectations against the Bengals but delivered a performance that energized the fanbase despite falling short.

That hope evaporated quickly as the Browns struggled in every aspect against Baltimore.

Defensive end Myles Garrett expressed his frustration with the team’s performance during postgame comments with reporters.

“This s***t’s embarrassing. We’ve got to be better on defense. We’ve got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away, and we did a solid job holding them to three when we could. And then, eventually, the dam broke and they could do whatever they wanted. And we have to continue playing a 60-minute game.” Garrett said.

The Ravens’ defense consistently pressured 40-year-old Joe Flacco throughout the game, stifling offensive drives and forcing multiple mistakes.

By the fourth quarter, Cleveland had replaced Flacco with rookie Dillon Gabriel, giving the young quarterback some live action.

Gabriel connected with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson for a touchdown, providing one of the few bright spots.

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns to carry Baltimore while Cleveland struggled to find any rhythm on either side of the ball.

The front office and coaching staff express confidence in their strategies, but on-field execution continues to expose weaknesses.

Fans who were once optimistic about Cleveland’s strong rookie class are now growing frustrated as early-season excitement fades.

With a challenging schedule ahead and recurring issues piling up, calls for organizational change are intensifying. The Browns sit at 0-2 heading into Week 3.

