Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Haden To Retire As A Cleveland Brown

Joe Haden To Retire As A Cleveland Brown

By

Joe Haden #23 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

 

Well, it looks like you can come home again.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback and fan favorite, Joe Haden, will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Haden, just 33 years old, wrapped up an impressive 12-year career when the Pittsburgh Steelers let his contract expire.

He was highly sought after as a free agent, with the Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller among those calling.

But Haden might have already made his mind up about retirement as far back as May.

That is when he posted a picture of his Steelers and Browns jerseys side-by-side.

In June, Haden hinted at a reunion with the Browns and posted a photo of himself in his Browns uniform.

But as free agency rolled into the preseason, he remained unsigned and unheard from.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Haden’s retirement plans, and agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed them.

 

Former First Round Draft Pick 

Haden was a highly regarded cornerback coming out of college but underwhelmed at the NFL Combine with a 4.53 40-yard-dash.

But the Browns’ Eric Mangini was among 75 scouts who saw Haden follow that up with a 4.43 dash at a Florida Pro Day.

It was enough to convince the Browns to take Haden with the 7th overall selection of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He went on to play in 2 Pro Bowls as a Brown, racking up an Impressive 107 passes-defensed in 7 seasons.

But injuries limited Haden to just 5 games in 2015 and slowed him down during the subsequent campaign, too.

And at the height of the Sashi Brown purge, highly paid players whose skills were slipping were an endangered species.

Haden, refusing to take a pay cut, found himself on the trade market.

And when no team was willing to take on his salary, he was unceremoniously cut at the end of the 2017 preseason.

 

Steelers Wasted No Time

Only hours after his release was announced, Joe Haden was a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Cleveland’s rival signed Haden to a 3-year deal worth $27 million.

Haden showed his appreciation by sacking Browns quarterback Deshone Kizer in the Steelers’ season opener.

He didn’t put up his best numbers in 2017, but he improved each of the next few seasons.

And after the 2019 season, he went to his third Pro Bowl thanks to 5 interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

In 2021, Haden was instrumental in helping the Steelers develop their young secondary.

But that was not enough to prompt Pittsburgh to re-sign the veteran in what appears to be a rebuilding season.

He retires with the 7th-most passes defended in NFL history (155), 29 interceptions, and 615 tackles.

Cleveland hosts the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Fans React To Latest Myles Garrett News
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
Browns Announce Roster Moves

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

No more pages to load