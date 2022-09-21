Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The NFL

Joe Haden is reportedly planning to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Cleveland Brown today.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among the first to break the news on Wednesday morning; however, savvy fans noted that his original tweet making the announcement had a very big error.

Double deleted tweet, we see you Adam. pic.twitter.com/anFy6jTkdH — Chet (@Super_Wattage) September 21, 2022

The original tweet showed Haden in his Steelers jersey.

Nevertheless, Haden is retiring as a Brown, and this is some much-needed good news for Browns fans during this difficult week.

Congrats to former #Browns CB @joehaden23 on a great career! Joe signed a 1 day contract to retire a Cleveland Brown. pic.twitter.com/VgJlseq7If — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 21, 2022

Haden’s 12-year career was spent entirely with AFC North teams.

The first seven seasons were with the Browns, and the final five seasons were with the Steelers.

Despite going to the Browns’ divisional rival, Haden remained a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Pumped to see @joehaden23 retire as a member of the Cleveland #Browns. Repped CLE through and through during his time here. Now it’s time to go pickup a new @cavs jersey, 23. pic.twitter.com/gQ8KFE5JLc — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_Dave) September 21, 2022

2. Players-Only Meeting Took Place Tuesday

As Tom Withers puts it in his tweet, it is unclear whether this is good news or bad news just two games into the season.

The Browns players had a players-only meeting on Tuesday.

Presumably, it would be to get on the same page after the Jets debacle on Sunday afternoon.

#Browns held a players-only meeting. Not sure if that’s good or bad after two games. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 20, 2022

3. Joe Thomas On Hall Of Fame Ballot

It is official.

#Browns legend Joe Thomas is officially on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame vote in 2023, his first year of eligibility. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 20, 2022

Joe Thomas‘s name is on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot.

This is his first opportunity to be voted into the HOF, and many believe he is a shoo-in on the first ballot.

There are 129 modern-era players on the ballot, and only 9 are on the ballot for the first time.

The list will be drastically cut, down to 25 in November, and 15 in January.

The selection committee then decides who among the 15 modern-era finalists will be inducted.

