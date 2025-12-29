Joe Thomas Had Big Reaction To Browns’ Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will close out the year with a big win. Not only did they beat a divisional rival, but they’ve also set the table for a nail-biting, winner-takes-all game between the Steelers and Ravens in the regular-season finale.

The AFC North will have to wait until Week 18 to know its winner, and it’s all thanks to Kevin Stefanski’s team.

With that in mind, team legend Joe Thomas took to X to celebrate the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the triumph, Thomas claimed that it took until December 28th to get what he really wanted for Christmas.

“Turns out it took until Dec 28th to learn what I really wanted for Christmas,” Thomas wrote.

Turns out it took until Dec 28th to learn what I really wanted for Christmas 🥹🥹😊😊 pic.twitter.com/rxV6Mri6bv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) December 29, 2025

The Browns couldn’t get much going this season. Even when they won, they may have lost, as the win on Sunday hurt their chances of getting the No. 1 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, neither the fans nor the team should be thinking about that right now. Young players and young teams need building blocks and wins to celebrate and grow, and taking down their most hated divisional foe in a must-win game was the type of character-building win they craved all year long.

This team is clearly flawed, and they have some major decisions to make in the offseason. That being said, they’ve also found a core that could be one of the most impactful in the league for years to come.

And if losing a chance to get the No. 1 pick was what they needed to wake up, so be it.

