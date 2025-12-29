Rumored Potential Browns Coach Announces He’s Staying In College

Although Kevin Stefanski is still the head coach for the Cleveland Browns, there is no doubt that he’s on the hot seat and could be losing his job when the offseason begins. However, if Stefanski is replaced, it won’t be by one highly coveted coach.

On Monday, Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame announced that he would not be taking the leap to the NFL and will remain in his position in the world of college football. In a social media post on X, Freeman simply said, “2026…run it back. Go Irish.”

As noted by Zac Jackson, it was unlikely that Freeman was ever seriously considering coming to the Browns, but he could change his mind in a few years.

There was never any chance he was taking the Browns job. But there's always 2029… https://t.co/uhKhd7IzbJ — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 29, 2025

Freeman has become something of a coaching superstar since taking the job at Notre Dame in 2021. He has won over the loyal fanbase and is one of the most respected young coaches in college sports.

His 43-12 record as coach of Notre Dame is one of the reasons why multiple teams were reportedly interested in signing him. The Browns were just one of the many who would have loved to hire Freeman, but now they will not get the chance.

With the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans searching for a new head coach and a few other teams expected to make changes in the offseason, Freeman could have easily found a job in the league, but he clearly believes in what he and his team are building at Notre Dame.

The Browns will still have numerous options if they decide to part ways with Stefanski.

Even though the team has a troubling record over the last few years, the lure of leading an NFL team is always strong, especially for a college coach looking for more.

