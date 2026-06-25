Joe Thomas Reveals Honest Thoughts About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have undoubtedly the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback battle this summer between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson looked to have the job wrapped up a few weeks ago, but Sanders has made it a legitimate competition after an impressive OTA session.

New head coach Todd Monken would surely like to have a starter named as soon as possible to avoid dragging this out close to Week 1 like last year’s QB competition. It’s understandable that a new coach would want some added time to properly assess his new roster, but the longer this goes on, the longer everyone in the media has to give their input.

Franchise legend Joe Thomas recently chimed in while calling in to ESPN Cleveland. Thomas said Monken is doing the right thing in terms of taking a little time to make sure he gets it right and gains a better understanding as to how each of these QBs would fit into his offense.

“For coach Monken, he really just wants to see this offense develop and what the chemistry looks like and what the decision making looks like within his offense for both those quarterbacks before he really hangs his hat on one guy and starts giving that player the majority of their reps. I think it’s the right decision. I think it was pretty obvious coming out of the spring that they’re not sure exactly where they want to go at the quarterback position just yet,” Thomas said.

"For coach Monken he really just wants to see this offense develop and what the chemistry looks like and what the decision making looks like within his offense for both those QBs," – @joethomas73 on the Browns QB battle. pic.twitter.com/VufV3EoJCX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 25, 2026

There have been a few trade rumors of late surrounding Sanders, though they could be largely unfounded. If that happened, it would solve the QB controversy, but it seems highly unlikely that that’s how this story ends.

As seen during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Monken’s typical offense prioritizes having a mobile quarterback and a lot of motion, which are two things the Browns definitely did not have last season. The mobility aspect is partly why many expected Watson to win the job, but perhaps Sanders has improved upon that aspect of his game this offseason.

A lot of members of the media don’t have much to offer on this topic and just want to feel heard, but Thomas’ input is always appreciated and valued. He is one of the greatest this franchise has ever seen, and he appears to have a good feel for the situation. Monken likely just needs a bit more time and the fans should feel strongly about him handling the QB room appropriately.

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Insider Pushes Back On Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors