Joe Thomas Sends Clear Message To Jets, Browns Ownership

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in reverse, having lost three straight contests during a 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL regular season.

Cleveland’s offense has been offensive at times, ranking dead last in average total yards per game (239.4 yards) and among the bottom in points scored per outing (15.8).

Analysts and fans alike have called for sweeping changes, ranging from benching quarterback Deshaun Watson to firing pretty much any coach on the staff up to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Browns Legend and NFL Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas has a different take on that last item.

After the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, the left tackle sent a clear message to the Jets’ ownership group that would apply in Cleveland, too.

That message is don’t fire the man in charge of the team this soon.

“If the Jets still believe they have a team that’s capable of making the playoffs, how does getting rid of your head coach right now make you better?” Thomas – who is also an analyst for the NFL Network – said on Tuesday on X.

Thomas is well-respected in the league, and his message to the Jets applies to his former NFL team.

The analyst is offering a voice of reason, especially at a time when pundits aren’t being all that reasonable.

Stefanski is a well-respected coach, having won the Coach of the Year award twice in the past four seasons.

Certainly, the head coach is capable of doing the job.

Fans have expressed frustrations as Stefanski’s mantra after games – we’ll get it fixed, said in numerous different ways about nearly every problem – has yet to come to fruition.

Changes are necessary in Cleveland, there’s no doubt about it.

But those changes are not needed at the top of the coaching chart.

