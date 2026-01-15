Joe Thomas Warns Browns About Making Costly Coaching Mistake

The Cleveland Browns are entering one of the most critical offseasons in recent franchise history, with a new head coach set to take over a roster full of questions, particularly at quarterback. As speculation grows around how Shedeur Sanders factors into the team’s future, one Browns legend is urging the organization not to let that decision drive the coaching search.

Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas shared his thoughts this week while appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, and his message was direct: the Browns should focus on hiring the best leader possible, not someone chosen specifically to match Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t think that you want to hire a head coach based on his fit with Shedeur Sanders. I think trying to tie those two together is a bad decision. It’s different than if you have a franchise quarterback that you’re sure about that you’re gonna build around, then you want to maybe pick a head coach based on that,” Thomas said.

Thomas emphasized that while developing Sanders is important, it should not override the larger picture. In his view, a strong organizational culture and leadership structure matter more than tailoring the franchise to one unproven player.

The former All-Pro lineman knows firsthand how fragile team building can be in Cleveland. During his playing career, he witnessed constant turnover at head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback. That instability, Thomas believes, contributed heavily to the Browns’ long playoff drought and revolving door of failed rebuilds.

As the Browns continue interviewing candidates and shaping their next era, Thomas’ perspective carries weight for a fanbase desperate for lasting success. The Browns have tried shortcuts before, chasing the next offensive system or quick fix at quarterback. The results have rarely been sustainable.

This time, the message from one of the most respected figures in franchise history is clear: get the leader right first. Everything else can be built afterward.

