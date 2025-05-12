Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns WR Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been the most active team in the league during the offseason.

Despite having many holes and needs on the roster, the Browns have been conservative over the past few months, only adding a few players.

This has mainly been due to a lack of funds, as Deshaun Watson’s contract put them in an uncomfortable position regarding the salary cap.

Having limited funds has caused the Browns to get creative with some of their signings, adding some players that might not have been the first or second option for fans.

One of those players is Diontae Johnson, whom the Browns acquired to add another piece to their depleted WR room.

Johnson’s contract is minimal, as he was signed for just over $1 million, but fans are curious to see what his production will look like, especially after seeing what he’s been up to over the past few seasons.

He played for three different teams in 2024, mainly due to his attitude, but some within the Browns organization believe he will be a changed man.

Former player, Josh Cribbs, demanded production from Johnson in the latest edition of his show.

“Diontae Johnson. He got [jersey] no. 16, he has to play good. The last person who wore it of notable [stature] was Andrew Hawkins. Diontae Johnson has to play good in that 16. You can’t be a nothingness in the no. 16 with the Cleveland Browns. I know that he has something left in the tank. I swear we should bring that out of him,” Cribbs said.

Johnson is slated to wear No. 16, the same number Cribbs had when he was with the organization.

With any luck, Cribbs’ demand will come to fruition, and Johnson will make a big difference in this offense, being a stable veteran weapon for whoever ends up as the team’s starting quarterback.

