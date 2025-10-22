Josh Cribbs Has Big Concern About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns have started Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for three consecutive games.

However, they still haven’t asked him to do much.

He did attempt 52 passes in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was mostly dinking and dunking with several screen passes.

That’s why former Browns player Josh Cribbs is worried that he still hasn’t seen anything that shows Gabriel is the best man for the job.

“He couldn’t complete a pass to his right, again,” Cribbs said.

"He couldn't complete a pass to his right, AGAIN!"@JoshCribbs16 is still not convinced that Dillon Gabriel is the GUY for this offense.

All in all, Cribbs doesn’t think the lefty has the skills or the upside to be a franchise quarterback.

Granted, Gabriel is playing turnover-free football, but he’s caught some lucky breaks after putting the ball in harm’s way at times.

Also, he has rarely attempted a pass beyond 10 yards, and while that may have to do with the conservative playcalling of head coach Kevin Stefanski, it may also speak volumes about the lack of belief the Browns have in his arm talent.

During his days in college, most people talked about Gabriel as a potential NFL backup, based on some of his physical limitations.

He looks like someone who can do that job at the level required, and he may have a long and successful career in the league as a QB2.

Whether that’s good enough to stay in charge of the Cleveland offense, as low as that bar is, remains to be seen.

