Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Has Big Concern About Browns Rookie

Josh Cribbs Has Big Concern About Browns Rookie

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Josh Cribbs Has Big Concern About Browns Rookie
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have started Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for three consecutive games.

However, they still haven’t asked him to do much.

He did attempt 52 passes in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it was mostly dinking and dunking with several screen passes.

That’s why former Browns player Josh Cribbs is worried that he still hasn’t seen anything that shows Gabriel is the best man for the job.

“He couldn’t complete a pass to his right, again,” Cribbs said.

All in all, Cribbs doesn’t think the lefty has the skills or the upside to be a franchise quarterback.

Granted, Gabriel is playing turnover-free football, but he’s caught some lucky breaks after putting the ball in harm’s way at times.

Also, he has rarely attempted a pass beyond 10 yards, and while that may have to do with the conservative playcalling of head coach Kevin Stefanski, it may also speak volumes about the lack of belief the Browns have in his arm talent.

During his days in college, most people talked about Gabriel as a potential NFL backup, based on some of his physical limitations.

He looks like someone who can do that job at the level required, and he may have a long and successful career in the league as a QB2.

Whether that’s good enough to stay in charge of the Cleveland offense, as low as that bar is, remains to be seen.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Draws Praise For Week 7 Performance
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation