Kadyn Proctor Opens Up About What He’d Bring To Browns

Kadyn Proctor has been one of the most talked about names in Browns circles heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and now the man himself is speaking up about what Cleveland could expect if they pull the trigger on him.

The Alabama offensive tackle sat down with 92.3 The Fan and made it crystal clear what kind of player he is, and what kind of player he intends to be at the next level.

“Just bringing physicality and toughness. That’s what I pride myself on. Just using my physical traits out there to provide for my team, and being the best learner that I can be. To block for Shedeur [Sanders], that would definitely be a blessing for sure. It’d be a blessing to be on any team that takes a shot on me,” Proctor said.

“Just bringing physicality and toughness. That’s what I pride myself on. To block for Shedeur, that would definitely be a blessing for sure. It’d be a blessing to be on any team that takes a shot on me.”#Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor on potential for #Browns to select him in the… pic.twitter.com/S1lpOYyfzy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2026

The Browns have made no secret of their desire to find a foundational left tackle in this draft. The offensive line has been a pain point in Cleveland for years, and the front office knows that whoever their quarterback of the future turns out to be, he needs to be protected. Proctor fits that need in a big way.

At 6’7 and with the athleticism to match up against elite pass rushers, Proctor has the physical profile teams covet. The question heading into draft weekend has always been less about his talent and more about where his value sits on the board. The Browns may not need to take him at six to get him. But if he starts to slide, Cleveland will have a decision to make fast.

Either way, Proctor clearly wants to be a Brown. And that enthusiasm, combined with the attitude he is bringing to the position, makes him exactly the kind of building block this organization needs as it works toward competing for a championship.

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