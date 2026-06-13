Todd Monken Comparison To A Former Browns Coach Is Interesting

Offseason programs are the ideal time for fans to get a first glimpse at how the rookies and new offseason additions could potentially fit into the existing organization. This is especially true for the Cleveland Browns, who have ten more draft picks in camp, an entirely new starting offensive line, another quarterback controversy, and new star edge rusher Jared Verse in place of Myles Garrett.

It has also been some of the first glimpses fans have been able to get of new head coach Todd Monken and his staff. His style so far is a stark contrast to Kevin Stefanski, but there is another former Browns coach who one insider thinks shares some similarities with Cleveland’s new head ball coach.

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive, Nick Wilson discussed how Monken reminds him of former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. While Kitchens didn’t have the best tenure in Cleveland, personality-wise, there are some similarities and no reason to be alarmed if Monken reminds anybody of him.

“I think Todd Monken can be who we were hoping Freddie Kitchens would be. Todd is a bit bombastic. He is almost flawed to a point when it comes to honesty. Every personality style can succeed in the NFL,” said Wilson.

"I think Todd Monken can be who we were hoping Freddie Kitchens would be. Todd is a bit bombastic. He is almost flawed to a point when it comes to honesty. Every personality style can succeed in the NFL." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on if Todd Monken has changed #Browns… pic.twitter.com/aZ5UXJHoKM — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

In 2019, Kitchens led the Browns to a 6-10 record in his lone season at the helm. He had Baker Mayfield at quarterback in his second year in the league, and Mayfield threw 21 picks in his first year as a starter. That Browns team suffered from a lack of discipline and struggled mightily down the stretch, and it was damning that Mayfield took such a notable step back from his first year, which all contributed to Kitchens’ short tenure in Cleveland.

Monken still has a tough decision to make at quarterback, which he will hopefully do soon, but he brings a similar offensive acumen and overall intensity similar to Kitchens. The difference will hopefully be in terms of discipline, which is an early indicator of how well the team has bought into the new regime.

Cleveland was middle of the road last year with 108 penalties and Monken’s Ravens committed the sixth-fewest penalties in the league with 99. A disciplined offense can truly turn this team around and help surpass Kitchens’ 6-10 record, but only if the QB play can go up a level.

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Browns Lose Longtime Front Office Executive To Vikings