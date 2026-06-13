Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Browns’ Rookie Receivers

It’s interesting to think about Shedeur Sanders as a seasoned veteran for the Cleveland Browns. Even though he is just entering his second season, with the latest influx of talent arriving from the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s easy to see roles quickly changing on such a young roster.

As a quarterback, nowhere is that talent more noticeable to Sanders than at wide receiver, a position the Browns addressed with two of their first three picks. After selecting offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, they took wide receiver KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M later in the first round at No. 24, before landing one of the biggest bargains in the draft with Denzel Boston out of Washington in the second round at No. 39.

Ever since Concepcion and Boston arrived for rookie minicamp, they have been turning heads with their play. Sanders certainly has taken notice of the new weapons he has to work with.

Coming out of the final preseason minicamp, Sanders opened up about the Browns’ rookie receivers, praising what they’ve been able to do in such a short time.

“They’re amazing. Those guys are really amazing. I think that seeing what they could do in their first year, first couple months, month, maybe, it’s really, really exciting. I’m not going to say I’m surprised because that’s what they did in college. I’ve got the same expectations for them to carry it over, but I’m just happy they’re able to get comfortable here in the new environment,” Sanders said.

Although Boston was drafted after Concepcion, he has made a bigger impression so far. Multiple observers have named him as one of the best players from these workouts, and his ability to run various routes at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds has been eye-opening.

Meanwhile, Concepcion has lived up to his billing as an elusive inside receiver who can gain yards after the catch. He is justifying the comparisons to Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers, who excelled with Browns head coach Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator.

Whether Sanders will be the one throwing the ball to them in Week 1 remains to be seen. He had fallen behind Deshaun Watson in the competition for the starting job, but Monken has put off the final decision until at least the early stages of training camp next month.

Either way, Concepcion and Boston, along with improving second-year player Isaiah Bond, are expected to provide a jolt to a Browns’ wide receiver group that ranked last in the NFL last year.

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