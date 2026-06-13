Pat McAfee Drops A Big Endorsement On Browns GM Andrew Berry

There is no shortage of people around the NFL who respect Andrew Berry. But when Pat McAfee is the one singing your praises, the volume gets turned up considerably. The former Colts punter turned media giant told Peter Schrager a story about when he knew that the Browns GM would be a ‘rockstar’ in the league.

“I was on the phone with McAfee earlier, and I told him I’m doing this interview, and Pat says, ‘Andrew Berry was sleeping in the facility in Indianapolis. He was 27 years old. He would throw to us in practice, and I knew right then and there that this guy was an absolute rock star,'” Schrager said.

Andrew Berry was a 27-year-old in the Colts front office, figuring things out. There was a second-year player he connected with immediately. Here's a fun story from the @Browns GM and a certain media personality, @PatMcAfeeShow from this week's "The Schrager Hour". @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/tW7UWsA8lH — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 12, 2026

Berry joined the Indianapolis Colts front office as a young executive after graduating from Harvard, where he played cornerback. He was part of a Colts organization that was doing innovative work in analytics and player evaluation at the time, and he absorbed everything he could before eventually moving on to Philadelphia as the Eagles vice president of football operations. Cleveland came calling in 2020, and Jimmy Haslam made him the youngest general manager in NFL history at just 32 years old.

The analytics reputation and the Harvard pedigree are well documented. What gets talked about less is the pure competitive drive that apparently defined him even as a young man working his way up from the bottom of an NFL front office. McAfee is not describing a spreadsheet guy. He is describing someone with an edge and an obsession for the game that showed up in everything he did.

That mentality has defined the way Berry has run the Browns. He has been aggressive when the moment called for it, patient when patience was the right move, and completely unafraid to make unpopular decisions if the data and the vision supported them. The Myles Garrett trade sent shockwaves through the league, but it is entirely consistent with a general manager who has never been content to simply maintain the status quo.

Browns fans have plenty of reasons to believe in Berry over the years, and now they can add McAfee to the list of people vouching for the man running their franchise.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes One Browns Player Poised For A 'Monster' Season