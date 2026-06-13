© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, June 13, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Pat McAfee Drops A Big Endorsement On Browns GM Andrew Berry

Pat McAfee Drops A Big Endorsement On Browns GM Andrew Berry

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Pat McAfee Drops A Big Endorsement On Browns GM Andrew Berry
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

 

There is no shortage of people around the NFL who respect Andrew Berry. But when Pat McAfee is the one singing your praises, the volume gets turned up considerably. The former Colts punter turned media giant told Peter Schrager a story about when he knew that the Browns GM would be a ‘rockstar’ in the league.

“I was on the phone with McAfee earlier, and I told him I’m doing this interview, and Pat says, ‘Andrew Berry was sleeping in the facility in Indianapolis. He was 27 years old. He would throw to us in practice, and I knew right then and there that this guy was an absolute rock star,'” Schrager said.

Berry joined the Indianapolis Colts front office as a young executive after graduating from Harvard, where he played cornerback. He was part of a Colts organization that was doing innovative work in analytics and player evaluation at the time, and he absorbed everything he could before eventually moving on to Philadelphia as the Eagles vice president of football operations. Cleveland came calling in 2020, and Jimmy Haslam made him the youngest general manager in NFL history at just 32 years old.

The analytics reputation and the Harvard pedigree are well documented. What gets talked about less is the pure competitive drive that apparently defined him even as a young man working his way up from the bottom of an NFL front office. McAfee is not describing a spreadsheet guy. He is describing someone with an edge and an obsession for the game that showed up in everything he did.

That mentality has defined the way Berry has run the Browns. He has been aggressive when the moment called for it, patient when patience was the right move, and completely unafraid to make unpopular decisions if the data and the vision supported them. The Myles Garrett trade sent shockwaves through the league, but it is entirely consistent with a general manager who has never been content to simply maintain the status quo.

Browns fans have plenty of reasons to believe in Berry over the years, and now they can add McAfee to the list of people vouching for the man running their franchise.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes One Browns Player Poised For A 'Monster' Season
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation