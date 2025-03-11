Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kenny Pickett Breaks Silence On Trade To Browns

Kenny Pickett Breaks Silence On Trade To Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kenny Pickett Breaks Silence On Trade To Browns
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a move to improve their quarterback situation on Monday, trading away Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

Less than 24 hours after the news broke, Pickett is revealing his thoughts on the trade.

Pickett took to Instagram to break his silence, admitting he was ready for the opportunity Cleveland would give him to continue his NFL career.

“Excited for this next chapter of my journey,” Pickett wrote.

The quarterback was also effusive with praise for Philadelphia and its fanbase during his farewell address.

Pickett grew up rooting for the Eagles, acknowledging that his “childhood dream came true” by suiting up for Philadelphia in 2024.

For his next act in Cleveland, Pickett has a chance to earn a starting role in 2025.

Pickett is expected to compete with other quarterbacks the Browns will either sign or draft this offseason.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback led Pittsburgh to a 14-10 record during his two seasons with the team, completing over 62 percent of his passes for the Steelers.

Pickett is a former first-round draft selection by the Steelers, but Pittsburgh moved on from him in 2024 during the team’s quarterback room reset.

The Browns have no other healthy quarterbacks on the roster, and Cleveland could address that position during the free agency period or with their No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Either Pickett or another veteran signal-caller is expected to be a “bridge” quarterback for the Browns this season should Cleveland take a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.

NEXT:  Browns Sign Former Bucs LB To 1-Year Deal
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation