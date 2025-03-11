Kenny Pickett Breaks Silence On Trade To Browns

The Cleveland Browns made a move to improve their quarterback situation on Monday, trading away Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

Less than 24 hours after the news broke, Pickett is revealing his thoughts on the trade.

Pickett took to Instagram to break his silence, admitting he was ready for the opportunity Cleveland would give him to continue his NFL career.

“Excited for this next chapter of my journey,” Pickett wrote.

The quarterback was also effusive with praise for Philadelphia and its fanbase during his farewell address.

Pickett grew up rooting for the Eagles, acknowledging that his “childhood dream came true” by suiting up for Philadelphia in 2024.

For his next act in Cleveland, Pickett has a chance to earn a starting role in 2025.

Pickett is expected to compete with other quarterbacks the Browns will either sign or draft this offseason.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback led Pittsburgh to a 14-10 record during his two seasons with the team, completing over 62 percent of his passes for the Steelers.

Pickett is a former first-round draft selection by the Steelers, but Pittsburgh moved on from him in 2024 during the team’s quarterback room reset.

The Browns have no other healthy quarterbacks on the roster, and Cleveland could address that position during the free agency period or with their No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Either Pickett or another veteran signal-caller is expected to be a “bridge” quarterback for the Browns this season should Cleveland take a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.

