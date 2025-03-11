Browns Sign Former Bucs LB To 1-Year Deal

The Cleveland Browns have shared little about linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s health since the player suffered a neck injury during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

This week, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Owusu-Koramoah has not been cleared to practice, suggesting the team may need another player to fill his role in 2025.

Cleveland may have found that player with Tuesday’s free agent acquisition.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz announced that the Browns signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

“Sources: The Browns are signing OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year, $4.75M deal. The former 1st-round pick recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the Bucs,” Schultz said.

Sources: The #Browns are signing OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year, $4.75M deal. The former 1st-round pick recorded 15 sacks in four seasons with the #Bucs. pic.twitter.com/nOpVtBUyHg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2025

Tryon-Shoyinka was a first-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft, allowing the Buccaneers to retain him for a fifth year in 2025.

Tampa Bay declined that optional season, making him a free agent this season.

In four years with the Bucs, Tryon-Shoyinka started 45 of the 66 games he played.

The linebacker recorded 138 tackles, 35 quarterback hits, and 15 sacks for Tampa Bay over the past four seasons, showcasing his ability to get to the quarterback.

Last year was the 6-foot-5 linebacker’s worst showing in Tampa Bay as he recorded only 24 tackles and two sacks during his 15 appearances.

Tryon-Shoyinka will become one of Cleveland’s best linebackers, especially if Owusu-Koramoah is not cleared to return this season.

Devin Bush is a free agent, and this free agent signing could signal the end of his tenure with the Browns.

Veteran Jordan Hicks will return this year after leading the linebacker unit with 78 tackles in 2024.

NEXT:

Browns Lose Out On Potential QB Option To Colts