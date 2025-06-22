Browns Nation

Sunday, June 22, 2025
Kenny Pickett Given Worrisome Outlook Ahead Of 2025 Season

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Kenny Pickett Given Worrisome Outlook Ahead Of 2025 Season
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a 4-man quarterback competition heading into training camp, barring something unforeseen, which is not something you see very often in the NFL.

The old adage from John Madden says that if you have two quarterbacks, you actually don’t have any, but he never provided any insight into what it means when you have four.

Young veteran Kenny Pickett was a surprising trade acquisition this offseason from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and while he is going to be given every chance to win the starting job, Nick Wilson and Jake Vulinec of 92.3 The Fan offered an interesting take on what might happen if he doesn’t.

“I think Kenny [Pickett]’s fighting for his supper here. I think he really is singing for his supper. If he doesn’t win the starting job, I think the only reason he’ll be on the roster Week 1 is injury, or Andrew Berry doesn’t want to look like he lost that trade,” Wilson said.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett, which certainly raised some eyebrows, so it’s a fair point that trading Pickett for anything less than that would look like a net loss.

Either he or Joe Flacco could be on the market if another team loses a starting quarterback at some point in training camp or early in the regular season, and getting rid of one of them would make it easier for Cleveland to find room on the roster for both rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Flacco is seen as the leader in the clubhouse for the Week 1 job, but Pickett wasn’t acquired for no reason.

He could make things interesting with a strong training camp.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation