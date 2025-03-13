Kenny Pickett Says He’s Already Been Working Out With Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback, and he’s already making moves behind the scenes.

Kenny Pickett, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, is showing his determination to reclaim a starting role after spending last season as a backup.

The first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, who started 24 games in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, isn’t just talking about competing, he’s actively building a connection with a new teammate.

“Kenny Pickett said he’s been training this offseason in Florida with WR Jerry Jeudy,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on X.

This pairing makes strategic sense for Pickett, as Jeudy represents a critical piece of the Browns offense.

The talented receiver earned his first Pro Bowl selection during his first season with Cleveland, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the receiving corps.

Their Florida training sessions weren’t exactly planned, as Pickett had arranged to work out there before the trade, but the coincidence has created a valuable opportunity for chemistry building.

During the workouts, Pickett gets a firsthand look at what makes Jeudy special: precise route running, ability to create separation, and reliable hands.

There is potential in targeting a downfield playmaker of Jeudy’s caliber, and this early rapport could prove invaluable when meaningful football begins.

The Browns are expected to bring in additional quarterback competition, potentially including another veteran or using the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

The battle for the starting job will be fierce, but Pickett seems determined to embrace the challenge.

