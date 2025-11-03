Kevin Stefanski Announces Major Change With Offense

The Cleveland Browns are struggling on offense again.

As such, Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling has remained a negative talking point.

With that in mind, the Browns’ veteran head coach has finally decided to give up those duties.

Stefanski has confirmed that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will do so going forward.

“I’m going to have Tommy calling plays on offense. He’s more than capable. Excited for him. But bottom line, we just have to get better collectively,” Stefanski said.

Kevin Stefanski has decided to turn over play-calling to #Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Here he explains his reasoning. pic.twitter.com/FnxPWtww3F — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 3, 2025

This is the second time Stefanski has made this decision after also giving playcalling duties to Ken Dorsey when he was the offensive coordinator.

It didn’t do much to help, but the Browns desperately need to shake things up right now.

They’ll come out of the bye to face the lowly New York Jets in Week 10.

The Browns have an easier schedule in the second half of the season, so all is not lost.

Of course, that will depend on player execution.

Playcalling can only do so much if Dillon Gabriel is missing wide-open receivers or if Jerry Jeudy drops passes.

It can only do so much if there’s no pass protection.

This will still be Stefanski’s offense, regardless of who’s calling the plays, but it’s nice to see that they’re at least trying to do something different.

Whether this decision will also come with a quarterback change remains to be seen, but it’s hard to believe they will be able to keep Shedeur Sanders off the field much longer if Gabriel doesn’t show signs of improvement soon.

