Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Jets

Dillon Gabriel had faced significant challenges through his first four NFL starts heading into the Cleveland Browns’ bye week. The organization decided to give him another chance against the New York Jets under newly appointed offensive play-caller Tommy Rees, who took over those duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Despite facing an opponent considered favorable, the Browns dropped to 2-7 after their Week 10 loss. The continued offensive struggles have sparked discussion about whether Cleveland should turn to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Following the defeat, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed questions about a potential quarterback change when asked by Mary Kay Cabot.

He made it clear that he’s sticking with Gabriel.

“We’re going to stick with Dillon. Obviously, young players that you’re always trying to get one game better, and those types of things. But we have to play better as an offense. We have to coach better. All of the above,” Stefanski said.

"We're going to stick with Dillon." 🚨 #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on QB moving forward pic.twitter.com/tWUVWHEY0l — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 9, 2025

His response remained consistent with previous answers regarding Sanders moving into the starting role.

Gabriel finished the game completing 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating stood at 88.9 while he contributed 54 rushing yards on five attempts.

Gabriel spread the ball around to a variety of playmakers, including Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku, Cedric Tillman, Quinshon Judkins, and Dylan Sampson. However, despite the balanced distribution, the offense never found its footing. Protection issues plagued the unit all afternoon, as Gabriel was sacked six times and the Browns failed to generate any sustained momentum.

Jets defensive end Will McDonald registered four of those takedowns. That performance eased concerns about New York’s defensive capabilities following recent trades of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Gabriel may still have opportunities to prove he can develop into Cleveland’s long-term answer at quarterback. However, the current trajectory suggests Sanders will remain on the sideline with limited chances until possibly late in the season.

Whether Gabriel receives enough time to show meaningful progress remains uncertain given the team’s mounting losses.

