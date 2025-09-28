Browns Nation

Sunday, September 28, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Lions

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to make some changes.

They can’t afford to have subpar quarterback play hold the offense back, especially with such a talented defense.

Nevertheless, as much as some people might feel like it’s time to move on from Joe Flacco, Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

According to a report by Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns don’t intend to make a quarterback change right now:

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says making QB change “isn’t our focus,” he wrote.

Flacco had his worst game of the season yet, and that’s a lot to say.

He was 16-34 for 184 yards and threw two interceptions.

It seemed that he was going to be on a short leash after Dillon Gabriel already took the field this season in Week 2, but that wasn’t the case.

Granted, his pass-catchers struggled with drops and route-running, so it’s not all on him.

The Browns will now pack their bags and head to London for a Week 5 date with the Minnesota Vikings.

The setting would be far from ideal for a rookie to make his first start, especially with the Browns’ current injuries on the offensive line.

At this stage, there’s little reason not to give Dillon Gabriel a shot. The offense is already struggling, and even if he doesn’t perform any better, he’ll gain valuable experience and continue developing.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

