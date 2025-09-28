Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Lions

The Cleveland Browns have to make some changes.

They can’t afford to have subpar quarterback play hold the offense back, especially with such a talented defense.

Nevertheless, as much as some people might feel like it’s time to move on from Joe Flacco, Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

According to a report by Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns don’t intend to make a quarterback change right now:

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says making QB change “isn’t our focus,” he wrote.

Flacco had his worst game of the season yet, and that’s a lot to say.

He was 16-34 for 184 yards and threw two interceptions.

It seemed that he was going to be on a short leash after Dillon Gabriel already took the field this season in Week 2, but that wasn’t the case.

Granted, his pass-catchers struggled with drops and route-running, so it’s not all on him.

The Browns will now pack their bags and head to London for a Week 5 date with the Minnesota Vikings.

The setting would be far from ideal for a rookie to make his first start, especially with the Browns’ current injuries on the offensive line.

At this stage, there’s little reason not to give Dillon Gabriel a shot. The offense is already struggling, and even if he doesn’t perform any better, he’ll gain valuable experience and continue developing.

