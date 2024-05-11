Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz

The Cleveland Browns’ highest draft slot this year was their second-round selection, a pick the team used on former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

After spending a season under veteran defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in 2023, Hall will now continue to learn under Jim Schwartz, a defensive coordinator known for molding defensive linemen into the league’s top players at their position.

WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter what Hall’s first impression of working with Schwartz was during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Hall gave a candid answer, explaining that Schwartz was a “very demanding” coach, a trait the athlete appreciated.

“We have a lot of expectations we have to meet, which is great for me,” Hall said.

Hall added that Schwartz was a “great coach,” signaling the player was receptive to his new coach’s direction and guidance.

At Ohio State, Hall was a Third-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2023 as he started six of the 12 games he played last season.

In his time with the Buckeyes, Hall recorded 45 tackles and six quarterback sacks during his brief college career.

Hall played in a total of 28 games at Ohio State over the three years he was enrolled at the school.

The defensive tackle is a local product as he grew up in a Cleveland suburb before attending the flagship university.

At 20 years old, Hall is considered an unpolished prospect who has explosive power at the line of scrimmage and possesses good speed for a player at his position.

