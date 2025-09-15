Kevin Stefanski Gives Worrisome Injury Update On Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns are monitoring right tackle Jack Conklin’s health after he missed Week 2 against Baltimore with an elbow injury.

Conklin dealt with an eye injury that forced him out of the season opener against Cincinnati.

The veteran lineman’s status remains uncertain as Cleveland searches for answers following consecutive losses to start the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Conklin’s recovery timeline after the Baltimore defeat, providing a measured assessment of the situation.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said “it’s hard to say” when asked if RT Jack Conklin was close to playing with an elbow injury. When asked if he thinks it will be a long-term issue, Stefanski said: “I hope not.”

Conklin’s absence creates significant concerns for an offensive line that relies heavily on his All-Pro caliber protection.

His ability to keep quarterbacks upright and open rushing lanes serves as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s offensive system.

When healthy, the veteran provides stability and leadership that transforms the entire unit’s performance.

Cornelius Lucas stepped in at right tackle during Week 2 but couldn’t replicate Conklin’s impact on the field.

While Lucas performed adequately in pass protection, the offensive line struggled to establish rhythm and chemistry.

The Browns allowed only two sacks against Cincinnati in Week 1, but their ground game has stalled without Conklin’s blocking presence.

His recovery timeline will determine how competitive Cleveland can remain in the challenging AFC North division.

Stefanski’s cautious optimism suggests the injury may not require extended time, but questions linger about Conklin’s availability moving forward.

