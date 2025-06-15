Kevin Stefanski Had 2 Word Message For Browns Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns closed out mandatory minicamp last week, and several players made strong impressions during the three-day period.

With that phase complete, attention turns to the main event when training camp opens in Berea.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a clear 2-word message to his team that signals the intensity ahead.

The Browns shared footage of Stefanski addressing his players before minicamp began, setting expectations for what comes next.

“We’re going,” Stefanski told his team.

Those two words carried significant weight.

The message was simple but direct: Be prepared for full intensity once training camp arrives.

Stefanski expanded on his point, outlining exactly what lies ahead and what the team must deliver.

With 201 days stretching from July 22 to the Super Bowl, he mapped out the journey: preseason games, regular season battles, and playoff runs represent a demanding path.

Stefanski made clear that there would be no gradual buildup once training camp starts.

No slow introduction or adjustment period awaits the team.

They will operate at maximum speed from day one, whether in meeting rooms or on the practice field.

The urgency feels genuine, and these final offseason days carry importance because the groundwork being laid now must support everything that follows.

The Browns maximized their three helmet-only practice sessions, with the four-way quarterback competition taking center stage.

Beyond the quarterbacks, minicamp provided valuable insights while raising additional questions about the team’s current state.

