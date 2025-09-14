Kevin Stefanski Has Honest Admission About Blowout Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a divisional matchup that highlighted serious offensive struggles.

The loss exposed fundamental problems that prevented Cleveland from maintaining early momentum against their AFC North rivals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the disappointing performance following the game, acknowledging the team’s struggles without making excuses.

“It’s frustrating when you lose, when you get beat like we got beat. Nobody’s hiding from it. I know what these guys are about…we’ll just get back to work,” Stefanski said, per 92.3 The Fan.

Cleveland showed promise in the first half, entering the break trailing just 10-3 while containing Baltimore’s high-powered attack.

The Browns’ defense delivered an impressive performance early.

The second half told a different story as Baltimore dominated both sides of the ball.

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes while the Ravens scored 31 consecutive points to pull away decisively.

Cleveland’s offense never established a consistent rhythm throughout the contest, struggling to move the ball effectively against Baltimore’s defensive pressure.

Joe Flacco faced difficulties in his return to Baltimore, completing 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and a fumble returned for a score.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered late and connected with Dylan Sampson for an eight-yard touchdown, providing a bright spot for Cleveland’s future.

Cedric Tillman also contributed with a third-quarter touchdown on a deflected pass.

The Browns now prepare for an undefeated Green Bay team in Week 3, facing mounting pressure to address their offensive issues quickly.

