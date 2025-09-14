Kevin Stefanski Announces Decision On Possible QB Change

The Cleveland Browns fell to 0-2 after a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sparking fan demands for a quarterback change.

Social media erupted with calls for head coach Kevin Stefanski to start rookie Dillon Gabriel in Week 3 over struggling veteran Joe Flacco.

Stefanski quickly shut down any speculation about benching his current starter. The second-year head coach remains committed to Flacco despite mounting pressure from the fanbase.

“Browns Stefanski said he won’t consider a quarterback change from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel,” Mary Kay Cabot shared on X.

Stefanski’s firm stance signals confidence in Flacco even after the veteran completed just 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards against Baltimore.

The Ravens defense consistently pressured Flacco throughout the contest, forcing one interception and limiting Cleveland’s offensive rhythm.

Gabriel entered the game late and connected with Dylan Sampson for a touchdown, showing flashes of his potential.

The third-round rookie has impressed coaches with his timing and decision-making during practice sessions.

However, Stefanski appears hesitant to throw Gabriel into a starting role without more development time. Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders continues working in a developmental capacity while learning the system.

Stefanski’s commitment to Flacco reflects his belief that experience matters in the competitive AFC North division.

The coaching staff plans to monitor Flacco closely while gradually increasing Gabriel’s responsibilities. This measured approach demonstrates understanding of the risks involved in rushing a rookie quarterback into action.

For now, Flacco holds the reins in Cleveland, as the team keeps chasing the offensive consistency they’ve long been missing.

