Myles Garrett Reacts To Browns’ QB Decision After Loss To Jets

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-7 following a disappointing loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The defeat came against a Jets team that had already traded two key defensive players before the deadline and appeared ready to shift toward rebuilding.

Instead, New York dominated and exposed significant weaknesses in rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s game. What looked like potential progress under Gabriel has dissolved into the same inconsistency that has plagued Cleveland all season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski now faces mounting pressure from fans demanding that Shedeur Sanders take over the starting role. When asked about Stefanski’s decision to stick with Dillon Gabriel as the starter, Myles Garrett kept his focus elsewhere.

“Quarterback direction has nothing to do with me. I’m worried about the defense and us giving up the points that we did and the first downs we did. Now, who we stick with at quarterback is up to Kevin,” Garrett said.

"Quarterback direction has nothing to do with me. I'm worried about the defense…Who we stick with at QB is up to Kevin." 🚨 #Browns DE Myles Garrett on Kevin Stefanski sticking with Dillon Gabriel moving forward 🏈 pic.twitter.com/KQAAc9V8OC — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 9, 2025

Garrett has chosen not to comment on the team’s quarterback situation or suggest any changes publicly. As a team leader, he understands that pushing for a switch could undermine locker room unity and create unnecessary tension.

His approach reflects his leadership style and avoids placing Stefanski or the organization in an uncomfortable position regarding their commitment to Gabriel.

Sanders remains on the roster waiting for an opportunity, but Stefanski confirmed postgame that the team will continue with Gabriel moving forward. That decision keeps Sanders in a backup role for now.

Cleveland is also expected to pursue a franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft as part of their long-term planning.

Gabriel completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth start of the season against the Jets. He was sacked six times during the game. The performance has only amplified the ongoing debate about when Sanders might eventually receive his chance to play.

NEXT:

Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns' Loss To Jets