Browns Nation

Saturday, May 10, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Issues 3-Word Challenge To Browns Rookies

Kevin Stefanski Issues 3-Word Challenge To Browns Rookies

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp opened with promise under clear skies as the organization’s newest additions took their first professional steps.

The team’s 2025 draft class, featuring two quarterbacks among seven selections in the top five rounds, generated immediate excitement as players hit the field.

Among a crowded field of 56 players competing for roster spots, the quarterback competition naturally drew significant attention.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski set the tone with a concise message that resonated throughout the facility.

“Earn your role,” Stefanski said.

The Browns’ head coach expressed satisfaction with the rookie group’s first official workout.

Under ideal weather conditions, the young prospects made strong initial impressions, arriving early for meetings and maintaining focus from the outset.

Stefanski noted their professional approach and discipline throughout the session.

Day one showcased Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders delivering impressive throws, with both quarterbacks drawing positive reviews from early observers.

Their sharp performances provided encouraging signs for their developmental trajectory in Cleveland.

Coaches particularly valued the opportunity to evaluate both mental processing and the physical tools displayed by the rookies.

The real challenge begins now as the staff watches closely to see which players can maintain consistency and distinguish themselves as camp progresses.

The true test extends beyond physical performance.

These rookies face intensive study requirements, including film sessions, playbook memorization, and scheme installations that might not see immediate application.

The coaching staff aims to push them enough to gauge comprehension without overwhelming them completely.

Browns Nation