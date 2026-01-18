Kevin Stefanski Lands New Job

Kevin Stefanski did not stay unemployed for long.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former Browns head coach is set to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, landing a new job just weeks after being fired by Cleveland.

“The #Falcons are set to hire former #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, per The Insiders. One of the top candidates on the board, Stefanski would likely keep DC Jeff Ulbrich, as well. A coveted pairing in Atlanta,” Rapoport wrote.

It is a quick turnaround for Stefanski, who spent six seasons with the Browns and compiled a 45-56 record, including two playoff appearances and one postseason win.

Rapoport also reported that Stefanski is expected to keep defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on staff, forming what is being described as a coveted pairing inside Falcons circles.

Stefanski’s time in Cleveland was defined by constant instability at quarterback, injuries across the roster, and the long shadow of the Deshaun Watson trade. At times, his offense looked creative and efficient. At others, it looked predictable and out of sync.

Still, Stefanski leaves Cleveland as one of the more accomplished coaches the franchise has had in the expansion era. He won two Coach of the Year awards, helped end the playoff drought, and brought a level of structure that had been missing for years.

Atlanta now becomes his second chance.

The Falcons roster is younger, flexible financially, and loaded with offensive skill talent.

For better or worse, Kevin Stefanski is now Atlanta’s problem and Atlanta’s hope.

And for the Browns, the search for their next head coach continues.

