Kevin Stefanski Raves About Browns’ Undrafted Rookie

The Cleveland Browns may have found a true diamond in the rough.

Undrafted free agent Luke Floriea has made a strong impression on the team, and head coach Kevin Stefanski really likes what he’s seen so far.

When asked about him, he opened up about how well he’s responded to multiple challenges:

“I call [Luke Floriea] Rambo. He wears that bandana across his head. So apparently his high school coach called him Rambo too. So, I’m on to something. He’s a local kid. He’s doing a nice job. Putting him in there at different spots, he continues to show up. I appreciate about this rookie class, just in general, they’re working extremely hard. They’re doing what we’re asking them to do. And the biggest thing for me is when you’re evaluating these guys, is putting them in some positions and see how they respond. I think he’s responded really well,” Stefanski said.

Floriea, a homegrown talent, has drawn comparisons to Julian Edelman.

They’re both a bit undersized, but what they lack in height, they make up for with grit and toughness.

He’s a hard-working player who’s put his head down and gotten to work from the very second he arrived in Berea, and he’s happily done whatever has been asked of him.

Undrafted free agents know they need to work twice or even three times as hard as everybody else.

They have to earn everything from the ground up, and not even their roster spot is guaranteed.

Floriea seems to have a solid chance to make the 53-man roster, as the Browns’ wide receiver room is far from impressive and could use as much help as they can get.

More than that, he’s also a factor on special teams, and that will help get him on the field early and often.

Just like Rambo, Floriea has a huge chip on his shoulder; he wants to fight harder than everybody else around him.

Talent and physical tools can only take a player so far, but hard work and making the most of opportunities are what make the biggest difference.

