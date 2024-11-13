Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Priorities For Remainder Of 2024 Season

With little hope of making this year’s postseason, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to focus on the 2025 season.

The Browns are 2-7, and Cleveland would need multiple things to fall their way and a long winning streak to return to the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Without a clear pathway to the playoffs, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the players on this year’s roster can use the remaining eight games of the regular season to improve their craft and prepare for a better season in 2025.

Analyst Spencer German shared the coach’s thoughts on X, revealing what Stefanski is focusing on with his team clinging to faint hopes of reaching the postseason in 2024.

“Players understand the areas that we want to improve upon,” Stefanski said, adding, “Some of them are small detail things. Some are big picture things.”

The opportunities could be vast for the Browns as the team has multiple players looking to improve this season.

Already, wide receiver Cedric Tillman – the team’s 2023 third-round draft pick – has proven his value once he stepped into the team’s starting lineup.

He’s recorded 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns over the past three games with Amari Cooper no longer on the roster.

The same could be true for defensive end Isaiah McGuire, a fourth-round selection in 2023.

Cleveland traded starter Za’Darius Smith after the team’s last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and McGuire – who has logged 172 defensive snaps in eight games this season – can expect to see an increase in playing time as soon as this week against the New Orleans Saints.

