Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Priorities For Remainder Of 2024 Season

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Priorities For Remainder Of 2024 Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With little hope of making this year’s postseason, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to focus on the 2025 season.

The Browns are 2-7, and Cleveland would need multiple things to fall their way and a long winning streak to return to the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Without a clear pathway to the playoffs, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the players on this year’s roster can use the remaining eight games of the regular season to improve their craft and prepare for a better season in 2025.

Analyst Spencer German shared the coach’s thoughts on X, revealing what Stefanski is focusing on with his team clinging to faint hopes of reaching the postseason in 2024.

“Players understand the areas that we want to improve upon,” Stefanski said, adding, “Some of them are small detail things. Some are big picture things.”

The opportunities could be vast for the Browns as the team has multiple players looking to improve this season.

Already, wide receiver Cedric Tillman – the team’s 2023 third-round draft pick – has proven his value once he stepped into the team’s starting lineup.

He’s recorded 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns over the past three games with Amari Cooper no longer on the roster.

The same could be true for defensive end Isaiah McGuire, a fourth-round selection in 2023.

Cleveland traded starter Za’Darius Smith after the team’s last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and McGuire – who has logged 172 defensive snaps in eight games this season – can expect to see an increase in playing time as soon as this week against the New Orleans Saints.

NEXT:  Insider Notes Encouraging Stat About Browns Against Saints
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation