Insider Notes Encouraging Stat About Browns Against Saints

The Cleveland Browns won’t waive the white flag and just give up on the season.

Even with the playoffs looking like a long shot, and even though this team might be better off chasing NFL Draft positioning at this point, they reportedly intend to compete until the very end.

Notably, facing the New Orleans Saints might be just what the doctor ordered.

As pointed out by Tony Grossi on X, the team is 3-1 in New Orleans in the expansion era, including their first-ever win back in 1999.

He also points out that their only loss, which was a three-point setback, came as a result of K Zane Gonzalez missing two field goals and two PATs.

The Browns have fared quite well in the Big Easy in the past.

At the time of writing, they’re one-point underdogs, but that sentiment could shift as we approach kickoff.

The Browns will start Jameis Winston, a former Saint, at quarterback, so that could also be another interesting underlying narrative.

The Saints chose to roll with Andy Dalton even when Winston got back to full strength, and they later pursued Derek Carr.

He’s quite familiar with the stadium, and he’s already shown that he can sling the football down the field and put up points in a hurry.

New Orleans is coming off an emotional win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Then again, they might fall back to Earth, as that win also came on the heels of Dennis Allen’s firing, and teams tend to regress after emotional matchups.

