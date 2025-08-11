Colin Cowherd Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

The criticism surrounding rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to intensify despite his efforts to stay focused on football.

His recent interaction with Browns analyst Tony Grossi has drawn attention from national media, including Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, who used the situation as a teaching moment on his show “The Herd.”

Cowherd didn’t hold back when addressing Sanders directly about engaging with local media critics.

“Get out of there. Don’t look for sympathy and support from a local radio guy. Watch film. And again, it’s not the end of the world. He is a good kid, but the judgment thing for him is going to have to be exceptional,” Cowherd urged.

"Don't look for sympathy and support from local radio guy. Watch film."@colincowherd talks about Shedeur Sanders confronting a reporter after his preseason debut

The analyst acknowledged that Sanders possesses impressive physical tools. His size, arm strength, and mobility stand out, but Cowherd was particularly struck by his accuracy.

Physical ability alone won’t determine Sanders’ success in the NFL, though. However, Shedeur appears to understand that the mental aspects separate good quarterbacks from great ones.

Film study habits, emotional intelligence, pre-snap recognition, and overall football IQ become crucial factors.

Still, Cowherd pointed to Tom Brady as an example of someone who maximized limited physical gifts through exceptional preparation and mental processing.

While calling Sanders a “good kid” who handled the Grossi situation with composure, Cowherd questioned the decision to engage in the first place.

He stressed that Sanders must improve his judgment and maturity to succeed long-term.

The advice was straightforward. Avoid getting pulled into media controversies. Focus on preparation and film work. Develop better in-game decision-making.

This situation just highlights the scrutiny and expectations that come with playing quarterback in the NFL.

Sanders has the tools to become a reliable NFL quarterback if he can develop the mental side of his game.

