Key Browns Defender Questionable For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns continue to rank as the NFL’s most banged-up group with a league-leading 20 players listed on the team’s initial injury report.

While some of those players are just now returning from the Injured Reserve (IR) list and account for the significant number, others are listed due to injuries they sustained during the 2024 NFL regular season.

One of those is cornerback Denzel Ward, the Browns’ Pro Bowl defensive back.

Cleveland shared Ward’s status on X, noting that the cornerback is officially questionable to return for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denzel Ward is questionable for Week 6 against the Eagles 📰 » https://t.co/6Qq6tkLPO3 pic.twitter.com/zuntIkcZk0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2024

Ward suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders, leaving the game to be attended by medical staff.

The cornerback did not participate in the team’s practices on Wednesday or Thursday, but Ward was available for practice on Friday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Ward’s one practice was encouraging for him to return to action against the Eagles.

“I thought he looked like himself, but really need to get through the next 24-48 hours before you make a final determination there,” Stefanski said after the practice.

Through five games this season, Ward has nine pass deflections and eight tackles for the Browns.

Ward is coming off a 2023 campaign where the cornerback made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Last season, Ward made 34 tackles and had 11 pass deflections for Cleveland, finishing the season with two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Cleveland announced six players are already out for the game in Philadelphia with running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines, safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, offensive tackle James Hudson and center Ethan Pocic all missing the contest.

NEXT:

Mike Hall Jr. Has An Honest Admission About His Suspension