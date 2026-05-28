Top NFL Draft Pick Reveals Wild Browns Story Nobody Knew

Draft day is the biggest day in a young football player’s life, and it’s always heartwarming to see prospects finally get the call they have waited years for to tell them where they’ll begin their NFL dreams. It never gets old seeing a player getting mobbed by friends and family as they break down in tears on the phone talking to their new GM.

It’s also one of the most stressful days imaginable, given all the uncertainties. Unfortunately, some fans have taken the liberty of adding to that stress by finding ways to prank call players on draft day, which is apparently what happened to Arizona Cardinals third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love this year.

During a recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Love told the brothers that his mother received a call on the morning of the draft from somebody pretending to be from the Cleveland Browns.

They told his mother that Cleveland was trading up to select him, though he didn’t believe them because they called his mom and not him.

“Somebody prank-called me that morning, or my mom. They was acting like the Browns and was like, ‘You ready, man? We going to trade up to get you.’ I’m like, ‘F*** no.’ Nah, I’m playing. And I’m like, ‘I mean, I’m ready for whatever, you going to pull the trigger?’ But I assumed it was a prank call because they called my mom, not me,” Love said.

Jeremiyah Love says someone prank called his mom the morning of the NFL Draft saying they were the Cleveland Browns and they were trading up to draft her son 😂 pic.twitter.com/dV2qUD3nTb — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) May 27, 2026

It’s nice that he is able to joke about it now, but nobody should ever be doing something like this. It’s even worse that they called his mother instead of him.

The Browns were involved in plenty of rumors linking them to Love in the draft, but GM Andrew Berry ultimately decided to trade down from No. 6 to No. 9 and take left tackle Spencer Fano. The Love to Cleveland rumors never made a whole lot of sense, but some outlets ran with it in lieu of Quinshon Judkins’ injury. It should go without saying, but don’t ever prank call a potential draftee on draft day, or any other day for that matter.

Hopefully, Love goes on to have a long and successful career, and the fans leave his mother alone.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals His 2 Takeaways About Browns' QB Competition