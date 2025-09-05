Key Browns Player Returned To Practice On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns have some strong momentum heading into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals after a 3-0 preseason.

The team is in good health going into Week 1, especially now that one key player recently made his long-awaited return to practice on Thursday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. practiced on Thursday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in the offseason.

#Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) was back practicing today for the first time since undergoing surgery in the offseason. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 4, 2025

Hall had a brutal rookie season after joining the Browns as a second-round pick out of Ohio State, serving a five-game suspension due to violating the league’s personal conduct policy before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely.

Hall picked up 14 tackles and a sack over eight games, and adding him to a defensive tackle room along with rookie No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham should provide massive upgrades to the heart of this defense.

Cleveland had arguably the best defense in the NFL in 2023, but the Browns had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024, which put the defense in an impossible situation nearly every week.

Hall has been a bit of a forgotten man in this defense due to his rocky rookie year, but he also just turned 22 and is still the same talent the Browns loved enough to draft in the second round last year.

It’s unclear if he’ll be back in time for Week 1 or if he’ll get a lot of snaps upon his return, but he will be heard from at some point and can be a major addition to this defense.

NEXT:

Dan Patrick Fires Back At Johnny Manziel's Browns Criticism