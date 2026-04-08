Maliek Collins Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

The Cleveland Browns didn’t see enough of starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins last season, but they are hoping that changes in 2026. He will come back to the team healthier and slightly older, too. On Wednesday morning, the Browns gave a special shoutout to Collins on social media for his birthday.

Collins is turning 31 years old, and the Browns made sure he knew how happy they were for him.

“Sending out some happy birthday wishes to [Maliek Collins] today,” the Cleveland Browns posted on X.

sending out some happy birthday wishes to @SavageSevv today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PEmjvoC5ug — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 8, 2026

Collins was having a banner season last year, but it was sadly cut short due to an injury. He suffered a tough quad injury during a home game against the San Francisco 49ers and had to be carted off the field. Shortly thereafter, the Browns announced that he was having a season-ending injury.

Before he went down in that game, he had recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks and played a pivotal role in the team’s defense, partly because of his mentorship of young rookie defensive player Mason Graham. The loss of Collins was felt, even if the defense was still able to thrive without him.

Unfortunately, Collins was just one of the many injuries that the Browns suffered last season, but they are hoping that won’t be the case in 2026. They are expecting to have Collins back, and they are also envisioning good health for the rest of their squad. They want to see Collins pick up exactly where he left off.

Collins got his start back in 2016 with the Dallas Cowboys before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and then the Houston Texans after that. He spent a single season with the Niners before he signed his two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns before the start of last season.

Now at 31 years old, Collins isn’t as young as some of his teammates and opponents, but he still has a lot to contribute, as long as he can remain healthy.

Keeping good health will be his biggest goal in 2026.

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