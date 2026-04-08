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Hanford Dixon Calls Out Andrew Berry For 2025 Draft Pick

Brandon Marcus
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Hanford Dixon Calls Out Andrew Berry For 2025 Draft Pick
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry received a lot of praise for his work during last year’s draft as he was able to acquire a few diamonds in the rough and make intelligent moves that brought the Cleveland Browns multiple promising rookies.

But Berry has also earned some criticism, including from many people who know the Browns well. Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon didn’t hold back with his bashing of Berry.

He specifically questioned how any NFL GM could have been excited by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was selected by Berry in the 2025 draft.

“It’s been absolutely terrible. These general managers and what they do is they watch film, look at players, players that are coming out and players that are already in the league—I can’t understand how any GM can look at film all day and look at Dillon Gabriel?” Dixon said.

Few people would say that Gabriel made a powerful first impression during his rookie season with the Browns. But others would defend him, considering he was a third-round selection and last season was beyond complicated for the team’s roster.

Berry obviously saw something in Gabriel during the last draft process, and he thought he could make an impact on the team. To his credit, he didn’t spend an expensive pick on Gabriel, but some people are still disappointed.

And although Gabriel didn’t blow away the NFL during his first year, other rookies from the last draft did. Dixon will call Berry out for the Gabriel pick, but it’s important to remember that he also acquired players like the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, among others.

But even with other smart rookie selections, the Browns still suffered last year. Plus, many fans remain upset about the Deshaun Watson contract, which Berry was reportedly a big part of.

All of this means that Berry will be under intense scrutiny during this year’s offseason and draft process.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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