Jowon Briggs Gives Candid Answers As To What Motivates Him

New Cleveland defensive tackle Jowon Briggs made an impact at the Browns’ rookie camp before he ever stepped onto the field.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat spoke candidly about his passions on and off the field, impressing media members while soliciting laughter along with his words.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter pieced together multiple video clips of the Cleveland rookie to share on his Twitter account, allowing the defensive tackle to explain what keeps him motivated to work hard every day.

“It’s a big thing to have your why, and it’s a really big thing to love football, but it’s a little bit different when you have somebody else depending on you, and I got four people depending on me immediately,” Brigg said.

Take 2:20 to watch these clips from #Browns rookie 7th round pick Jowon Briggs – it’s going to be hard not to become an instant fan and root for him to make it. pic.twitter.com/HI5ihdjbYB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 10, 2024

Briggs is the proud father of three kids he shares with his wife, and the defender spoke of his family multiple times throughout the interview.

As a father and husband, Briggs said having a family to support increases the urgency he feels on the football field to earn a spot on the Brown’s 53-man roster this fall.

Briggs was selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft, and he recalled how excited he and his family were to have his name called two weeks ago.

The defensive tackle cracked up reporters with several of his answers, especially as he intertwined family stories into his answers.

Briggs noted that his sisters were musically inclined, and the defensive tackle admitted he was a capable musician who could play multiple instruments as he attempted to follow in their footsteps.

