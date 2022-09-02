Browns Nation

3 Most Surprising Browns Roster Moves

3 Most Surprising Browns Roster Moves

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns‘ 53-man roster has been set, at least for now.

This week’s changes provided some surprises that we have not quite gotten over just yet.

There must be a method to the madness, but in the meantime, let’s recap the three most surprising roster moves of the week.

 

1. Keeping Anthony Schwartz

Even though Coach Stefanski told the media that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was not in danger of being cut after a very subpar preseason, we still cannot get over the shock of this.

Schwartz has failed to step up and be reliable for any of the Browns quarterbacks.

The Browns are thin with experience and in numbers in the wide receiving room.

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Michael Woods II, and Schwartz are the five WRs on the roster.

Of those five, only DPJ and Schwartz were on the roster last year.

The argument for a new look in the wide receiving room after 2021 was a valid one, but the question is whether Schwartz should have been one of the holdovers.

 

2. Cutting Johnny Stanton

Johnny Stanton has been a Browns fullback for the past two seasons.

He was able to block, run, and catch the ball and scored one of the two Browns touchdowns by a fullback in 2021; the other was by former Browns FB and current free agent Andy Janovich.

Given the wide receiving situation and the fact that the Browns only have two tight ends on the roster (David Njoku and Harrison Bryant), it is shocking that the team let Stanton go when he could be a utility player that could be plugged in many spots.

 

3. Cutting Blake Hance

Like Stanton, Blake Hance has been with the Browns for the past two seasons.

He is an offensive lineman who played center in situations when the Browns needed him to do so.

That’s what makes the Browns’ decision to cut Hance a surprise.

With Nick Harris out for the season, the Browns would seem to be interested in having backup center players on the roster.

Ethan Pocic is apparently the guy.

Some thought that Hance would be back with the Browns on the practice squad because that’s where it all began for him.

That was not the case as the San Francisco 49ers scooped him up quickly off the waiver wire.

 

Honorable Mention: The Quarterback Moves

There is a valid argument that the quarterback roster moves within the past week should have made this list.

Cutting Josh Rosen to re-sign him to the practice squad and picking up Kellen Mond after the Vikings released him are head-scratching moves especially when you consider the plethora of quarterbacks the Browns have on the roster.

The bottom line is that this roster will be fine-tuned over the next nine days so there could be more surprises in store.

It is the 2022 Browns; anything is possible.

Stay tuned.

