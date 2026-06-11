Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Joel Bitonio’s Retirement

The past few days have been emotional for Cleveland Browns fans. Not only have they been dealing with the unforeseen trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, but they’re also reeling from Joel Bitonio’s retirement.

Bitonio has been a staple of the organization for 12 years, a longtime member of this offensive line. This unit hasn’t necessarily been elite throughout his entire tenure, but Bitonio brought extreme professionalism and spectacular play whenever he was on the field.

He and Garrett will forever be remembered for their tenure with this team, and while Garrett is with a new organization, he wanted to make sure to give his new teammate props for his legendary career.

“Congrats on a Hall of Fame career!! Blessed to be your teammate and your friend,” Garrett said via Instagram.

Myles Garrett congratulates Joel Bitonio on his retirement and career. pic.twitter.com/YrMmQ9LuXn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 10, 2026

They played completely different positions on opposite sides of the ball, but Bitonio and Garrett have been the anchors of this team for a long time, navigating through tough seasons. Some have been more grueling than others, and after winning just eight games over the past two seasons, it was time for both players to move on in their respective fashions.

Bitonio will now get the opportunity to spend more time with his family and not get hit on the field every day, and Garrett joins a team that many believe has the inside track to winning the Super Bowl in 2026. Regardless of where they are, their legend will not soon be forgotten.

Thankfully for the Browns, there are some new players within the organization who are more than capable of taking the torch and entering a new era of football in Cleveland. Carson Schwesinger is coming off a season where he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and with the Browns’ offseason acquisitions and draft picks on the offensive line, that unit is looking strong too.

Replacing these veterans won’t be easy, but the Browns can be comforted that they’re taking every step necessary to succeed and try their best to compete for a playoff berth, at the very least.

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