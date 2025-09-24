Myles Garrett Closing In On Historic Milestone

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass-rusher in all of football.

Myles Garrett continues to impress every single time he sets foot on the gridiron.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that he’s pretty close to setting a massive mark.

As reported by BetMGM, he’s just 1.5 sacks behind the legendary Reggie White in a very exclusive club.

With 106.5 career sacks already, he’s on track to become the youngest player with the most sacks before turning 30.

We're witnessing Myles Garrett turn into the GOAT pass rusher right before our eyes pic.twitter.com/mWisgMyGSH — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 22, 2025

Garrett will turn 30 years old on December 29, so he still has 13 games left to get at least 1.5 sacks.

Injuries and surprises always happen in this league, but it’s hard to believe he won’t get that soon, maybe even in the next game.

White, who leads the list with 108, is widely considered to be one of the greatest pass-rushers the game has ever seen, so this speaks volumes about the level of dominance we’re witnessing with Myles Garrett.

The former No. 1 pick is the most disruptive defensive player in the league by a significant margin.

Some might even say that he’s not only the best non-quarterback in the game, but the best football player in the world right now, and it would be hard to disagree with that statement.

The Browns have put together a Super Bowl-caliber defense around Garrett.

And while the offense is still a work in progress, having Garrett wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage will always give them an opportunity to compete.

