Browns Rookie Named Among Week 3’s Biggest Winners

The Cleveland Browns needed an offensive catalyst, and they may have found the right guy for the job.

Quinshon Judkins hasn’t needed a lot of time or touches to prove that he’s special.

That’s why, after watching him dominate in the win over the Green Bay Packers, Bleacher Report named him as one of the biggest winners of Week 3:

“Winner: Browns RB Quinshon Judkins,” per B/R NFL Staff. “But for the Browns to get the win, they had to find a way to generate some offense—and the recipe going forward appears to be riding the rookie running back who only recently joined the team. Facing a Green Bay defense that was allowing less than three yards per carry entering Week 3, Quinshon Judkins carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and scored the Browns only touchdown. Get used to seeing a lot of Judkins moving forward.”

Judkins already leads all rookies in rushing yards, and that’s despite not suiting up in Week 1 and being on a snap count in Week 2.

He has barely practiced with the team due to his past contract dispute and issues off the field, but he might already be the most important player in the offense.

Even if Joe Flacco plays better or no matter who’s at quarterback, the Browns’ best chance to compete at a high level is by putting the ball in the rookie running back’s hands.

Also, having him out there will only make fellow rookie Dylan Sampson all the more important and efficient.

Sampson has also shown glimpses of great play as a pass-catching back, and he’s also a perennial big-play threat when he’s on the field.

Andrew Berry has faced plenty of criticism for his past drafts, but so far, this rookie class is looking like a home run

