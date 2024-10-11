Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Browns’ 1-4 Start

The Cleveland Browns looked to have a decent roster when the 2024 NFL season started, but they now have a 1-4 record, and if their chances of making the playoffs aren’t gone, they’re hanging by a thread.

They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, an underachieving team that is 2-2, in Week 6 on the road, and another loss by Cleveland seems likely.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett said the Browns have to take things week by week and not focus on what their record is but on the current task at hand.

“Especially when you’re down, you can’t be focused on the past, you’ve gotta be focused on right now in this present and working your a– off to get out of this little rut that we’re in,” Garrett said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

Perhaps the biggest culprit in the Browns’ poor start has been their offense, which has failed to reach the 20-point mark in any game this season.

They rank 30th in the league in points per game and last in total yards per game, and quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to baffle people by playing like a shell of his former self.

It is starting to become easy to forget that Watson was selected to the Pro Bowl three straight years for the Houston Texans and that he led the NFL in passing yards in the 2020 season.

So far this season, he has thrown for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 60.2 percent of his pass attempts.

Injuries have also been a factor for Cleveland, which is still without star running back Nick Chubb after his severe knee injury in Week 2 last season and has had some key offensive linemen out.

But the Browns cannot use injuries as an excuse as they need to grit their teeth and find a way to pile up some wins.

