Nathan Zegura Believes ‘Everything Will Be Evaluated’ For Browns After Eagles Game

The Cleveland Browns are one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams through the first five weeks as the team’s offense has been anemic, ranking last in the league in multiple categories.

Cleveland’s defense – which was historic last season – has been mediocre since the start of the season, and last week’s performance against the Washington Commanders was the worst of the year thus far.

While injuries have been partially to blame, the team’s inability to move the ball offensively stands out as the biggest issue the Browns have to correct to get back into the win column this season.

Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura believes the team is reevaluating its options at multiple positions, including a potential quarterback change.

In an appearance on “The Ken Carman With Anthony Lima Show” on Friday morning, Zegura hinted that the team would be foolish to continue as it has with such a lackluster offense.

“I think that if things continue down the path they have continued down, everything will be evaluated and I would imagine changes would be made,” Zegura said, adding, “The idea of continuing to do the same thing and expecting a different outcome, as we all know, is not likely to happen.”

Zegura said that this team was built to make a Super Bowl run, and the 1-4 start to the season has impaired the team’s chances of making the playoffs whatsoever.

Earlier in the interview, Zegura would not directly answer a question from Lima asking if head coach Kevin Stefanski would make a change mid-game at quarterback, subbing in Jameis Winston in place of Deshaun Watson.

Watson would join a small but growing list of starting quarterbacks who have been benched this season in favor of their backup.

